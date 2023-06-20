A girl was shot dead by blocking the road in Pilibhit, UP, then the assailant committed suicide

Lucknow. Big news is coming out from Pilibhit in UP. Where the sensation spread on Tuesday morning due to murder and suicide. A young man shot and killed the girl. After this he committed suicide by shooting himself. Both died on the spot. The incident is of Gyanpur Manoharia village of Police Station Ghungchai area. According to information, the girl was going to plant paddy. A heavy police force, including the SP, arrived on the information, took the dead bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem. Police has started investigating the incident. However, the reason for the murder is being told as a love affair.

SP engaged in investigation by interrogating family members

According to the information, 18-year-old Archana, a resident of Gyanpur Maholiya of Pilibhit, was going to plant paddy in the field with her friends on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Manjit Kumar Yadav stopped the way and shot the girl with a pistol. Due to which the girl died a painful death. After the incident, Manjeet also committed suicide by shooting himself. The incident of murder and suicide created sensation in the area. Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma arrived on the information of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Yadav arrived with the forensic team. He inspected the spot and sent the dead bodies for postmortem. According to the police, prima facie the matter seems to be of love affair. The SP is engaged in the investigation after questioning the family members.

Sensation in the area due to the incident of murder and suicide

Police has started investigating the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Yadav said that the matter will be disclosed soon. CO Puranpur Sunil Dutt said that Archana was going to plant paddy in the field with Hina and other friends at 7 am in village Gyanpur Manaharia under Ghungchai police station area. On the way, Manjit, a resident of the village, shot and killed the girl. After the incident, he also shot himself and committed suicide. The police reached the spot after filling the panchnama of both the bodies and sent them for postmortem. Tahrir has not been received in connection with the incident yet. After receiving the Tahrir, legal action will be taken by registering an FIR.

