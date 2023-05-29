A grand meeting of opposition parties will be held at Gyan Bhavan in Patna on June 12, know how many leaders will be involved

Patna. A meeting of opposition leaders across the country will be held on June 12 at the Gyan Bhavan in the capital Patna. Big leaders of all parties will participate in this. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will preside over this meeting. In this meeting, the strategy of opposition unity regarding the Lok Sabha elections will be discussed. Giving detailed information about the meeting, JDU state president Umesh Kushwaha said that on June 12, there will be a meeting of opposition leaders across the country in Patna. It is said that till now the leaders of 18 parties have given consent to participate in the proposed meeting in Patna. One or two more parties are expected to agree. The leaders of the Grand Alliance are seeing this as a big success for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who is engaged in the campaign of opposition unity.

Mamta had proposed

At that time West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to call a meeting of opposition parties in Bihar that unity of opposition parties is very important to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and opposition parties The meeting should be called in Bihar, so that further planning can be done. It is believed that CM Nitish Kumar is calling a joint meeting of opposition parties in Bihar on the advice of Mamta Banerjee.

Nitish Kumar is on mission

CM Nitish Kumar has been continuously meeting the leaders of anti-BJP parties since separating from the NDA. After meeting Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, it was told that a meeting would be held very soon. Although at that time it was not told where the meeting would be held. Since then the question was arising that when will the anti-BJP parties appear on one platform? Now the answer to this question has been found. All the leaders will appear on one stage in Bihar’s capital Patna.

Who’s Who’s Attending

It is believed that in the meeting to be held in Patna on June 12, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Left leaders Several leaders of opposition parties including D Raja and Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin are likely to attend the meeting.