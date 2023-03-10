A group of Finnish deputies urged to give Kyiv funds from the sale of Russian property

March 10 - BLiTZ. The editors of the network magazine "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://lenta.ru/news/2023/03/10/ours/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">Lenta.ru</a>published an interesting article. It details the situation with the European Union and their strong desire to raise funds through the sale of Russian property.

It became known that Finland, which was the very first to express a desire to support Ukraine financially, decided to show another opportunity to continue assistance, this time by selling the seized and sanctioned property of Russian citizens.

The final decision has not yet been made, but Finland continues to diligently put pressure on the European Union, and in case of refusal they plan to sell the property of Russian citizens located on their territory.