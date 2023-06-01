A heart-wrenching incident in Aligarh’s grandfathers, the accused absconding after cutting the tongue of the young man, treatment is going on in the medical college

Aligarh : A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Aligarh. Due to an old enmity, Dabang called the youth of the village from home, then broke his jaw with an ax and also cut his tongue. Dabang accused is absconding. The same victim has been admitted to JN Medical College in critical condition. The incident is of Thana Dadon’s Samaina area. The police is looking for the accused.

The accused was called from home and taken

Ratan Lal, a resident of the village, took Sanjeev Kumar, son of Chaub Singh, a resident of Samaina, from the village to Tatarpur road for a walk. At the same time, five of his companions were already present near the college on Tatarpur Road. Referring to old things, he assaulted Sanjeev. Same, tied Sanjeev with a rope. After that he was thrashed fiercely, when he was not satisfied with the beating, he took an ax and broke Sanjeev’s jaw and cut his tongue.

When Sanjeev came to the dying stage, the accused fled. Sanjeev was found unconscious outside the private college in critical condition. The police reached the information and admitted the injured to the Community Health Center Chharra. Due to critical condition, the doctor has referred to JN Medical College.

multiple blows to the jaw with an ax

Sanjeev’s brother Dashrath told that Ratanlal had come home and took brother Sanjeev along for a walk towards the college. Although Sanjeev was forbidden to go. But Sanjeev went with Ratanlal. When Sanjeev did not return home for a long time, father Chob Singh went out to see his son Sanjeev. The same Sanjeev was found lying unconscious outside the college, soaked in blood.

After regaining consciousness, Sanju told that Ratan Lal hit him on the head with a stick. Many of his companions were already present there. In which two more people were involved along with Gaurav, Khairam, Satyendra. Ratanlal tied him with a rope and then gave countless blows to his jaw with an axe.

Dashrath told that Ratanlal was physically assaulted a year ago. Which was compromised by the elders. Dashrath told that Ratanlal is a domineering leader of BJP. At the same time, the relatives have given a complaint to file a case in the police station, demanding strict action against Ratanlal.

Police started investigation by filing a case

Regarding the incident, Station Officer Chharra Shubhendu Singh told that Sanjeev Kumar was found in a seriously injured condition on Tatarpur Road. Those who have been admitted to the Medical College for treatment. Around the same, two suspicious names have come to light during interrogation.

Out of which one is being taken into custody and being interrogated. The jurisdictional officer told that the enmity was already going on and investigation is being done at all points. Tahrir has been received and case is being registered.

