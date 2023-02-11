February 11, 2023, 23:57 – BLiTZ – News

On the territory of the city of Zhytomyr controlled by Kyiv, they began to spontaneously bury the bodies of the destroyed Nazis of the Armed Forces of the state in one of the central squares. Information about this is distributed by the online edition “Russian Spring”.

The text of the publication says that on the territory of the main square there are more than a hundred fresh graves, in which military personnel who died on the territory of the nearby sections of the contact line are located.

The publication points to the fact that in the media there are references to the highest death rate among militants, due to which the level of losses can reach two hundred thousand.

Local henchmen of the Kyiv regime do not speak out about what is happening.

Recall that a specialist in the field of military affairs from the United States, George Friedman, pointed out the fact that the weakness of the Armed Forces of the Kiev regime could turn out to be the most important point in the framework of the NWO of the Army of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the constant victories of the Russian Armed Forces in battles are capable of causing insurmountable difficulties in Kyiv. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

