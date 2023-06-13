A Lashkar terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, two Chinese hand grenades recovered,

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Bandipora district. The security force team has also recovered two Chinese hand grenades from that terrorist. Bandipora police gave this information to Jammu and Kashmir today. Giving information, a police official said that Bandipora police along with 13 Rashtriya Rifles and 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force have arrested a terrorist associate of Lashkar in Baharabad Hajin.

Two Chinese hand grenades recovered



According to the information that has come to the fore, two Chinese hand grenades have been recovered from the arrested terrorist associate. The police have registered a case against the arrested terrorist associate under the Arms Act and the UA(P) Act. At present, not much information related to this matter has come to the fore, more information is awaited in the matter.

IED recovered from Handwara



The Border Security Force had earlier recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. This IED was recovered by BSF from Bhatpura village near a bridge on the Handwara-Naugaon State Highway. The information about this incident was given by a BSF jawan yesterday morning.