A man did something like this in memory of his wife, you will be shocked to know

Madhya Pradesh A unique news is coming out. Setting a unique example, a retired teacher from Bundelkhand donated his entire life’s accumulated capital for the construction of the temple. It is being told that the man has made Radha-Krishna in memory of his wife.

resolved to build a temple in memory of his wife

BP Chansoria of Madhya Pradesh took a vow on the day of his wife’s death to donate his life’s earnings and build a temple in Chhatarpur.

1.5 crore rupees were spent in the construction of the temple.

Chansoria told ANI that he got it built because his wife always wanted a ‘Radha Krishna’ temple in Chitrakoot. After the death of my wife in November 2016. I took a vow that I will get the temple built. It took six years and seven days to build the temple at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. Radha is the symbol of Krishna. Love that people should remember for centuries. as well as radha krishna Along with Radha ji’s friend Lalita and Vishakha will also sit here. He said, this temple will be dedicated to the society on May 29. Along with this, I also want to give this message to the youth that after marriage, love is everything. That’s why love or wife should not be abandoned on small things.

Muslim artists carved the temple

Marble stones have been used for the construction of the temple. In which special carving has been done, which enhances its beauty. The carving work in the temple has been done by many Muslim artists from Rajasthan. Which took three years. Chansoria told that work went on continuously for six years, stopped for some time in 2010, but started again. Finally the work was completed after seven years. An artist Mohammad Asif told ANI that it is an example like ‘Taj Mahal’ in today’s generation. Once upon a time Shah Jahan had built Taj Mahal for his late wife Mumtaz, and today he (BP Chansoria) has built a temple for his late wife.