A man died in a fire in a private house in Bashkortostan

In Bashkiria, in the Miyakinsky district, a man died as a result of a fire in a private house. About it informs the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Republic of Bashkortostan on Friday, February 24.

It is reported that the incident occurred in the morning in the village of Kirgiz-Miyaki. Before the arrival of firefighters, the fire managed to cover 12 square meters. m. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, rescuers eliminated the fire, after which they found the corpse of a 64-year-old owner of the house in the house.

The causes of the fire are being established, an investigative team and an investigator from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working on the spot.

Earlier, on the night of February 22, in the city of Kamen-on-Obi in the Altai Territory, three women died and a man was injured in a fire in a private residential building. Their cause of death is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence to two persons”). A number of examinations have been appointed, all the circumstances of the death of people are being established.

On the evening of February 21, a fire broke out in Lenin’s farm in the Rostov region. On an area of ​​49 sq. m caught fire in a residential building, inside which were five children. Two of them, three and four years old, died.