A man who organized a gang of his acquaintances will be convicted in the Moscow region – News

In the suburbs completed the investigation of a particularly serious case. The court will pass sentence on the leader of the gang, four members of which are accused of murder and damage to other people’s property. About it writes publication “Vesti Podmoskovye”, referring to the press service of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Moscow Region.

About 13 years ago, the defendant created a gang in the Moscow region that attacked residents and killed on order. It included four of his friends. The bandits used firearms and operated on the territories of the Moscow and Penza regions.

In 2009, the gang leader was ordered to kill a businessman. Later, after an advance payment of 300 thousand rubles, the gang tracked down the man and killed him with a firearm.

A month later, the accused received a new order – now for the murder of a resident of Balashikha. For this, a reward of 900 thousand rubles was promised, but on the day of the potential crime, the police detained the bandits. All of them were found guilty and sentenced to long-term imprisonment in a strict regime colony.

Now the organizer of this group is going through his case in court. He is charged with preparations for the murder of two or more persons by prior conspiracy, as well as illegal arms trafficking and deliberate damage to property.

