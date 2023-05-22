A married woman became a victim of politics in Bareilly, married a backward caste girl after getting the post of chairman OBC, on losing...

Bareilly. A general caste family got their son married to a backward caste girl when the seat of the chairman (chairman) post of Shergarh Nagar Panchayat of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh was reserved for OBCs (backward castes). But, she lost two elections. Due to this, the in-laws expressed displeasure over losing the election for the second time. There was an argument between both of them. The newly married woman has tried to kill her in-laws and has accused her of hurling caste-related abuses. On the complaint of the woman, the police have started investigating the matter by registering an FIR against 7 people including father-in-law, mother-in-law.

married a backward caste girl to get the post of chairman

It is said that Shakeel Khan was preparing for the election for a long time to become the chairman of Shergarh Nagar Panchayat. However, the reservation body of this seat suddenly changed in 2017. Due to which the family of General Caste Shakeel Khan got a big shock. He got his son Nawab Hasan Khan married to Hina Faridi, a backward caste resident of Ward 5 of Nagar Panchayat Shergarh, 15 days before the 2017 municipal elections. But, she lost the election. After this, there was bitterness in the relationship. Her husband got murdered 3 years back. The in-laws harassed. Because of which she started living with her 4-year-old daughter at her maternal home. But, this time again the post of the president of Nagar Panchayat Shergarh has been reserved for OBCs in the body elections. On this the in-laws talked to Hina Faridi. He offered to contest the election of the chairman.

Fighting started after losing the election

After removing the grievances, brought the daughter-in-law to her in-laws house with respect. After this he contested from the Congress party. Hina got 1105 votes. But she lost the election again. Due to not getting the victory, the in-laws started torturing the daughter-in-law only after 10 days of the election. Former backward caste woman candidate Heena Faridi has accused of assault, attempt to kill. The former woman candidate told the police that she comes from a backward caste. That’s why the seat was married for the purpose of contesting the election due to being of backward caste. But, she lost two consecutive elections. Angered by this, the in-laws tried to kill her by putting a noose around her neck. When she ran away from the room, the in-laws attacked her with knife and kick and an attempt was made to kill her by strangling her. Life could be saved when the neighbors came. On the complaint of the victim woman, the police have registered a report against father-in-law Shakeel Khan, mother-in-law Munni Begum, brother-in-law Sartaj, Malka, Anmata, Nagma and Arshi at Shergarh police station. Police has started the investigation of the matter.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly