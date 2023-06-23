A married woman who came to the police station to rescue her husband died in a road accident in Patna.

Patna. Dimple Devi, a 29-year-old married woman who came to rescue her husband who was locked up on charges of drinking alcohol at Dhanrua police station in the district, died in a road accident. She was going home after leaving the police station when an uncontrolled highway coming at a high speed hit her. The deceased Dimple was the wife of Vicky Ram, a resident of Chhotki Dhamaul village of Dhanrua. The police have seized the Hiva and arrested the driver.

Failed to get her husband out of jail

Last night Vicky Ram was creating ruckus in the house after getting drunk. Dimple had informed the police of Dial 112 with the help of her brother. Within a short time, the police reached the spot and arrested Vicky Ram under the influence of alcohol and brought him to the police station. In the morning, Dimple had reached Dhanrua police station to get rid of her husband and requested the police to release her husband this time. However, the police did not listen to her and refused to release her husband. After this, Dimple was going back home after coming out of the police station. She had gone a little far from the police station when an uncontrolled highway coming at a high speed from Patna hit her. Due to which she was seriously injured.

death during treatment

The police immediately sent him to Dhanrua Community Health Center for first aid, where the doctors referred him to PMCH after seeing his critical condition. He died during treatment at PMCH in the evening. The police have seized the Hiva and arrested the driver. The arrested driver Sanjeev Kumar is a resident of Chak Mohiuddinpur village under Chiksaura police station of Nalanda district. It is told that he was going to Mahabalipur in Paliganj to bring sand in the morning. Police has registered an FIR against the accused driver. Here, after the said incident, the family members of Dimple were in bad condition by crying.