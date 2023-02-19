A massive demonstration against support for Ukraine is taking place in downtown Washington. This was reported on February 19 “RIA News”.

It is noted that the “Rage March against the war machine” was organized by the Libertarian Party. Protesters hold banners against “Nazi support in Ukraine” and Russian flags. In the hands of one of the protesters, a poster was seen with the inscription: “Biden blew up Nord Stream.”

According to the organizers of the action, the participants call for the termination of financial support for Ukraine and peace negotiations, as well as for the dissolution of NATO. After the rally at the Lincoln Memorial, a march to the White House is planned.

Former Rep. Ron Paul, who called for participation in the action, said the protesters intend to “condemn Washington’s lunatic movement towards a third world war.”

Earlier, on Feb. 16, former US Marine John Dugan said that people in the US are beginning to understand that Washington has started “World War III.” According to him, the American media “restrain” the dissemination of truthful information about what is happening in Ukraine, but there are also independent channels.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on February 11 called on the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to the problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Prior to this, on February 7, Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red” lines every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

