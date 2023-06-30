A minor detained in the case of arson in 9 buses at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, police is interrogating

Jharkhand News: Police has detained a 15-year-old minor in the case of arson in nine buses at Khadgarha bus stand in the capital Ranchi. Along with this, the police have also recovered a lighter and a spray bottle full of spirit from him. The police is interrogating this minor regarding the incident.

Police recovered lighter and spray from the minor

People were assuming someone’s mischievous about the arson in nine buses at the bus stand. The police was also probing this aspect. In CCTV, a teenager was seen hovering around the bus. Since then, the police has intensified its investigation and detained a minor. During interrogation, the police recovered a lighter and a spray filled with spirit from this minor.

The minor is a resident of Namkum.

According to police sources, the minor caught by the police has been told to be a resident of Namkum in Ranchi. It was told that the father of the minor runs a khatal in the area. A few days ago, he was beaten up for damaging his father’s mobile. Angered by this, the minor had left the house and ran away. After this took shelter in Khadgarha bus stand. After staying here for a few days, he worked as a porter in a bus. But, the bus owner fired him. For the last 20 days, the minor used to roam around the bus stand.

Police and forensic team engaged in the cause of fire at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, investigation is being done on many aspects

The minor said about setting fire for fun

In the interrogation of the police, he told that while setting the bus on fire, he told about having fun. Jokingly, he set buses on fire. But, when the matter escalated, he felt very sorry. The police is questioning him on many other aspects.

Nine buses caught fire on Thursday

It may be known that on June 29, 2023, nine buses caught fire in a span of two hours. In which eight buses were completely gutted, while one bus caught fire. Which was extinguished in time. After this accident, the local police got involved in the investigation. At the same time, on Friday, the forensic team also reached the spot and started the investigation.