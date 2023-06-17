A miscreant stopped a girl student walking on the road in Patna, tried to forcibly drag her into the car when she refused to take a lift

Bihar: In the capital Patna, miscreants and miscreants now carry out big incidents fearlessly. Now the girl students walking on the road are not completely safe even in broad daylight. An attempt was made to drag a girl student into the car. This incident happened in front of Kendriya Vidyalaya. A major untoward incident could have happened with a girl student who was returning home after studies, but due to the bravery of the girl student, it was averted. A case has been registered in Patrakar Nagar police station but the youth has not been arrested yet.

Case filed against car rider

A young man in a car tried to forcibly make a girl student of Jaganpura of Ramakrishnanagar sit near Kendriya Vidyalaya. But the girl student left from there and reached her home by auto. After this, the information about the matter was given to the Patrakar Nagar police station. A case was also registered, but the young man riding the car could not be caught.

the young man stopped the girl student

It is said that the student was returning home after studying in an educational institution in Kankarbagh. Meanwhile, the young man who was already standing in the car stopped the girl student and started taking information from her about the institute. The student said that you should go and talk to the institute itself. After that the young man said that if he sits in the car, he will drop him at home. If the girl student was not ready, then she offered again.

When the student refused, she was forcibly pulled

When the student refused in strong words, the young man forcibly tried to make the student sit inside the car. But the student freed herself from him and went ahead and took the auto and reached home. The student was in panic due to this incident and she informed her family members about the matter. After this, the girl student gave her statement to the Patrakar Nagar police station and on the basis of that a case was registered.