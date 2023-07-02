A model school in Ranchi, where there are only 6 teachers for 369 girl students, not only teachers of these subjects

Budhmu (Ranchi) Kalicharan Sahu: Project Girls High School located in Thakurgaon, Ranchi is selected as model school, but is facing shortage of teachers. This is the only girls high school in the block. Still, there are only 6 teachers for 369 girl students in class 9th and 10th. In this too, there are no teachers of Mathematics, Sanskrit and Urdu. Two posts of Adeshpal are also vacant. However, MLA Samari Lal has assured to make every possible effort to fill these posts as soon as possible.

There are 369 girl students enrolled in class IX and X in Project Kanya High School of Thakurgaon, Budhmu block of Ranchi district, but there are only 6 teachers to teach these girl students.

No teachers of Mathematics, Sanskrit and Urdu

There is a shortage of teachers in the model school. There are no teachers of Mathematics and Sanskrit subjects in the school. 120 girl students have to study Urdu subject, but there is no teacher for Urdu subject. Lack of teachers in the only girls high school of the block is affecting the education of girl students.

Was selected as a model school in 2022

Let us tell you that Project Kanya High School (Thakurgaon) is the only girls high school in the block among 325 government schools of Budhmu block, which was selected as a model school in 2022. Facilities have been made available in the school, but due to shortage of teachers the resources are not being utilized properly.

MLA gave this assurance

Two Adeshpal posts are allotted in Project Kanya High School of Thakurgaon, but these posts are also vacant. In this regard, after talking to the local MLA Samri Lal, he told that it will be his endeavor to remove the shortage of teachers and orderlies in Project Girls High School Thakurgaon as soon as possible.

