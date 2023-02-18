A mutated strain of coronavirus stealth-omicron has returned to Russia

February 18, 2023, 12:24 – BLiTZ – News

Over the past week, an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in Russia. According to Rospotrebnadzor, the number of cases of coronavirus last week increased by 30% compared to the previous week.

In most cases, the causative agent of the disease was sub-variant BA.2 – “stealth omicron”. He changed a lot and returned, gradually replacing the BA.5 line that dominated Russia for many months.

“In our country, the increase in the incidence is due to the fact that now the very stealth omicron that we have already forgotten about is coming back. Cases of infection with other genovariants have also been recorded. All of them, fortunately, are usually easy, like a common acute respiratory infection,” said Academician Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to him, the majority of people aged 65 and older with chronic diseases remain at risk, since they are the ones hospitalized the most.

“In fact, we have about 15 thousand new cases per day, and not 200 thousand, as it was before. Most of the sick are light outpatients,” he said.

If we talk about the symptoms of the new version, then there are no differences from previous versions: there is practically no loss of smell and taste, most often there is a sore throat with weakness or fever, and other typical symptoms of respiratory infections.

As an individual prevention, Alexander Gorelov recommended maintaining a social distance, using antiseptics and avoiding crowded places.

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Russia has reached 15,318 people, the operational headquarters reported on Saturday, February 18. Over the past day, 1,504 people were hospitalized, which is 0.4% less compared to the previous day.