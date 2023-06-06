A new bridge will be built between Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat on the river Ganges in Bihar, the government will not be burdened

Bihar’s Deputy CM and Road Construction Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that a new bridge will be built between Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat on river Ganga and its cost will not be allowed to fall on the government. The cost of this will be borne by the sensor. Earlier, the segment of Peer No. 5 was broken, the cost of which had to be paid by the sensor itself.

There are no CBI engineers who will investigate

Tejashwi said that when there was a defect in Peer No-5, then Nitin was the new road construction minister at that time. After which the investigation was handed over to IIT Roorkee. On receiving the report, we instructed to break about 50 segments. He said that this bridge was the dream project of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and he had thought of building it since 2012. The construction process started in 2014. On the demand of CBI inquiry, Tejashwi said that everything is clear who are the culprits. Engineering department, IIT Roorkee is investigating. CBI people are not engineers, who will investigate.

Received the investigation report of IIT Roorkee

Here, Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department Pratyay Amrit has said that the investigation report of IIT Roorkee has been received on Tuesday. After studying it, further decision will be taken considering all the recommendations. Now on the basis of the new DPR, the new bridge has to be built fast. After monsoon, this work will start on priority basis. On the basis of preliminary facts, a notice has been issued to the sensor SP Singla.

Action on falling part of bridge in river Ganga, executive engineer suspended, notice to construction agency

Executive Engineer suspended

Pratyay Amrit said that the executive engineer posted in Khagaria of Bridge Construction Corporation has been suspended. Along with this, two experienced engineers associated with this bridge have been brought back to this project. In the light of the new DPR, this bridge will be constructed afresh.

