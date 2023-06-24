A new case of love jihad came to the fore in Kanpur, a young man from another community absconded with the girl

Kanpur : A case of love jihad has come to the fore in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A Hindu girl has been abducted by a young man from another community by trapping her in his love trap. The family members sacrificed their lives to find the girl. But, when he could not be found, he became disheartened. Meanwhile, when this news came to the people of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, they along with the victim’s family have requested the police commissioner for help.

what is the whole matter

The matter is of Kanpur. A Muslim youth living in the neighborhood lured a Hindu girl living there and took her away. The girl’s mother told that on 22nd, a boy from another community took my daughter with him. Complained to the police but no hearing is being held.

Police gave assurance to the family

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s district minister Vikas Dwivedi says that a Muslim boy has abducted a Hindu girl in Pragya Purva of Nawabganj police station area. The victim’s family is repeatedly going to the police station but they are not being heard. Instead of recovering the girl, the police is only giving consolation to the family.

After discussion in the media, Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari has taken this matter seriously. He says that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family. A special team of surveillance and police has been deployed to recover the girl. He has assured the victim’s family that soon the girl will be recovered and handed over to her family members.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPh3Y1ufYsQ)