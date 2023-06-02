A New Era in Women’s Kabaddi: Introducing Rajasthan Raiders

Country’s first women’s kabaddi league most popular franchise Rajasthan Raiders is ready to prove their game and entertain you all. All the players and coaches of Team Rajasthan Raiders are working hard with a view to inspire and empower women Kabaddi players in the game of Kabaddi. The team is confident that she will be able to make a mark on the league and inspire a new generation of Kabaddi players.

Under the leadership of team owner, Satish Patidar, Rajasthan Raiders has brought together talented women Kabaddi players from every corner of the country. Each player of Rajasthan Raider is as vibrant and talented as the rich cultural color of Rajasthan. The balance of the team has been created keeping in mind the diverse conditions during the league, with each player selected for their exceptional raiding and defending skills, passion for Kabaddi and commitment to teamwork.

Some special things of Rajasthan Raiders team

Rajasthan Raiders is representing Rajasthan in the Women’s Kabaddi League. The team management is committed to empower women and give platform to their talent in Women’s Kabaddi. Led by a passionate management and dedicated coaching staff, Rajasthan Raiders aim to make a mark in the league and inspire the next generation of Kabaddi players. Through the talent development program and grassroots initiatives run by the team, the franchise is focused on nurturing young talent and empowering Rajasthan in women’s kabaddi as well.

Rajasthan Raiders has put in place a holistic program for talent development which includes scouting network, coaching camps and grassroots activities. The Management seeks to develop a steady stream of outstanding sportspersons who can proudly represent Rajasthan at the national and international levels and help grow the game by investing in the future of the game.

Rajasthan raiders stars

The team is a balanced mix of experience and youngsters. Renuka, Nisha, Priyanka and Sarita are the fast raiders of the team, the team has a strong defense in the form of Sukhwinder, Alka, Kirti, Preeti, Manisha and Seema who can rescue the team from any situation. The team has full faith in Raman, Monika and Pravati for their all round performance.

Expressing his excitement, Team Owner Mr. Satish Patidar said, “We are incredibly proud to introduce Rajasthan Raiders to the Women’s Kabaddi League. Our aim is not just to win matches but also to inspire and empower women through Kabaddi. We believe sports have the power to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes and create a level playing field for all. Rajasthan Raiders will serve as a platform for talented female athletes to shine and show the world what they are capable of.”

Experienced Coaching Staff and Renowned Team Coaching Staff with national sports experience and years of experience in both technical as well as physical coaching is headed by renowned Kabaddi coach Keshav Mishra who is a coaching specialist. Team in highly qualified and efficient Kabaddi training with them Ravita Faujdar & Dr. Seema Devi will definitely benefit the player’s game and make him more successful in his career. Under his guidance, the players will focus on national level training, both physical and mental conditioning, which will prepare the player for the challenges ahead.

Rajasthan Raiders in action from May 16

All Rajasthan Raiders matches will be played at the state-of-the-art Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club, Dubai which has been specially equipped to host Kabaddi. The management of the Women’s Kabaddi League has collaborated with several top officials, training camps and local sports associations to create a fan-friendly environment, promising an unforgettable experience for the spectators. Fans can look forward to exciting matches, an exciting atmosphere, and a new sunrise in women’s Kabaddi.

As the team steps onto the Kabaddi mat, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of the Kabaddi enthusiasts of Rajasthan, who are all set to create history and inscribe their names in the annals of women’s Kabaddi. Rajasthan Raiders is eagerly waiting to make its debut in the upcoming season of the Women’s Kabaddi League. With a strong roster, a dedicated coaching staff and the unwavering support of their fans, they are all set to make an indelible mark on the league.

For more information about Rajasthan Raiders and their upcoming matches please visit https://instgram.com/rajasthanraiders,