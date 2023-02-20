A “nuclear strike” was inflicted on an American city – News

February 20, 2023, 08:52 – BLiTZ – News

For the past two weeks, the free American media has been feeding its readers stories: aliens, UFOs, Beyoncé’s pregnancy, the Chinese with balloons, the endless conflicts in Ukraine. However, the large-scale ecological catastrophe taking place in Ohio was deprived of due attention. RIA Novosti columnist Victoria Nikiforova writes about this.

On February 3, 50 train cars derailed near the town of East Palestine carrying dangerous substances, including vinyl chloride gas. This meant that five tank cars contained a two-year supply of all American vinyl chloride. The Norfolk Southern railroad company decided to burn the contents of the tanks, even though it was all near urban areas, and vinyl chloride releases poisonous hydrogen chloride and even more poisonous phosgene when burned.

Black clouds of poisonous smoke covered the houses and streets of East Palestine. People were evacuated for two days and then returned back. No wonder people complained of headaches, nausea and choking. Asthmatics and heart patients have exacerbated chronic diseases. Vinyl chloride is a carcinogen, and phosgene is a chemical warfare agent used by the Germans and Americans to poison each other during World War I.

In all normal countries, there is a strict algorithm for saving the population, which includes organized evacuation, the provision of housing and medical care, the payment of compensation and the identification of the culprit of the disaster. However, this did not happen in East Palestine, the authorities ignored the suffering of the people and focused on other issues.

Medical services, environmental departments and the governor behaved exactly the same way.

The Norfolk Southern railroad threw about a million dollars into thousands of families in East Palestine, amounting to just over a thousand dollars per household. These people run the risk of spending much more on treatment than the amount they received, and may also face additional costs in hospitals when the effects of toxic substances are fully manifested. Residents of the town went to the people’s gathering to get attention to their problem.

The mayor of East Palestine said he could not fight the railroad corporation. Norfolk Southern is a wealthy corporation, and its influence in this situation is very noticeable. Immediately after the train accident, the company’s management contacted the governor of Ohio and said that they were going to burn the vinyl chloride.

The carrier’s fault was obvious, but instead of taking Norfolk Southern to court, the governor gave permission to flare the dangerous gas. Today it turns out that this was completely optional, but the company used this method, endangering the lives and health of many people.

Similar things are happening in the US under the leadership of the Democratic Party, which cares about the environment. But when an ecological catastrophe occurs in their homeland, all these environmentalists refuse to be responsible for what is happening.

Half a month after the accident, news of the disaster finally appeared in the information space of America. It should be on all the front pages, on every news broadcast in America, because it was a real nuclear strike on an American city.

The disaster that occurred in Ohio is called the “second Chernobyl” in the United States. However, compared with Soviet organization and heroism, the American attitude towards the disaster looks even more disgusting. While Soviet specialists sacrificed lives and health to save people and prevent the poisoning of large areas, in Ohio the opposite happened.

This disaster is more similar to the Fukushima tragedy, as in both cases the cause was carelessness in the handling of technology. People had to save themselves, mother nature also suffered. The Americans freely use war gases, polluting the environment, and the Japanese pour radioactive water into the oceans.

Although it would seem that the disaster in Ohio is an internal affair of the United States, water, air and land belong to the whole world, as Americans themselves often remind when they fight for the environment in other countries. By that logic, the US government should be brought to international court for such acts of sabotage against nature, such as the Gulf of Mexico oil spill under President Obama or the Ohio disaster under President Biden. Also, they should be held accountable for blowing up Nord Stream 2.

