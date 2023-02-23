Nurse Irina Kasymzhanova, who has been in the Russian special operation zone to protect Donbass since August 2022, told Izvestia about how she parted ways with her family in order to save military personnel.

The woman left her three sons and daughter with her grandmother. In February, Kasymzhanova returned home.

“Such a decision was made, we consulted with the children <...> Well, they thought that six months was not long, we talked about it … It turns out that it is a very long time … Unbearably long, ”she said.

During these six months that the nurse worked in the hospital, her hands helped thousands of the wounded – civilians and military.

Kasymzhanova, in an interview with an Izvestia correspondent, recalled the most positive moments that she had to endure in six months.

“Such a more or less happy ending story, I remember it, because I couldn’t forget about this man – it cut off his face with a fragment of a mine. And he came, he held his face in his hands. We screwed it up, of course. He was smart, he endured it all. After two or three days I found him, he was evacuated to Moscow, everything was done perfectly in Moscow. I was so happy, ”the woman admitted.

Walking through the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Irina found an exposition of a military hospital and gave a tour to the children and Izvestia.

“Such a stretcher. There are now modern coasters for them. And so we put these stretchers. And so – just a few, ”she said.

While Irina was at the front, her eldest son Danil made a real documentary film and presented it to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In a conversation with my brothers and sister, I realized that they know a lot about Western culture, but they don’t know Russian very well. As a future art historian, this made me sad enough,” he said at a meeting with the President.

The premiere of the film was first scheduled for February, but then Danil moved the screening to mid-March so that his mother could personally evaluate the film.

“We hugged and both understood everything. That it was not easy for my mother there, that it was not fun for us here either. And it’s just an opportunity to hug and understand that you are near, ”the young man emphasized.

On January 20, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan visited Donetsk, where humanitarian aid was delivered from volunteers, and spoke with doctors from the 1st Army Corps, who spoke about their work in the NVO zone.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The Kherson region, along with the Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics (LPR and DPR), as well as the Zaporozhye region, returned to the Russian Federation following the results of the September referenda.

