A panchayat of Jharkhand had issued an order to stop ration and water, officers reached the village, then the matter was resolved like this

Sahebganj, Sunil Thakur: On Sunday afternoon, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav, Sadar SDPO Rahul ji Anand ji, Borio BDO Tutu Dilip, OP in-charge Chiranjit Prasad reached the village with the force and the panchayat meeting with other members. Prabhat Khabar had seriously published the issue of closure of ration and water. After publishing the news, the DC had issued instructions to the SDO and BDO to investigate the matter. The meeting was held on his instructions. All the members of the panchayat and many people of the village were present during this meeting. During this people signed the agreement. In this way the matter was settled.

Refusal to stop ration-water

In the first meeting, on the instructions of the SDPO, the inquiry was started discussing about the application given by the woman Saleja Khatoon to the Deputy Commissioner. Where the people told that an order had been issued by the people of the Panchayat to cut off the name from the Panchayat and not get the cooperation of the Panchayat in any matter during marriage, but to stop the ration-water of someone or to give them any other facility. No talk of ban has been done by any member of the panchayat.

The victim said – Ration-water was stopped

The chief told that Dawood Ansari of the panchayat had said some things at the square-crossroads while making slanderous statements under the influence of someone. For which he also expressed regret. In this case, he has been removed from the post by the members of the panchayat. Here, when the SDO asked Ajadul Ansari, son of the applicant Saleja Khatoon present in the meeting, he told that earlier ration-water was stopped, but after meeting the Deputy Commissioner, all the shopkeepers are now giving him ration from Saturday.

The statement was penned from both the sides in turn

During the meeting, the statement of applicant Saleja Khatoon was taken first. Where he had clearly talked about stopping ration-water, but he has also accepted that now he has started getting ration-water. He said that the issue is an old matter related to the land, for which the panchayat was convened. After this the statement of the victim’s son Ajadul Ansari was also taken. Then, in turn, the statements of the head of the panchayat, the kingpin and the pawnbroker were also noted.

The head turned away from the Taliban’s order

Panchayat chief Alauddin Ansari, who was present in the meeting, told that no Taliban decree was issued by the panchayat. He was called in the panchayat but he did not come in the panchayat. After this, the panchayat had made an agreement with the members to remove their names from the register. Pawn Dawood Ansari, who was present on the occasion, told that he was not asked by any member of the Panchayat to stop the ration and water. Being misled by someone, I had said something different, for which I apologize.

settlement made by sitting both the parties

During the Panchayat, the main thing came to the fore that there is an old dispute between the two sides regarding some land. Minor disputes used to happen earlier also. The SDO made the members of the Panchayat as witnesses and made the people of both the parties sit face to face and signed an agreement. It has been mentioned in the agreement that till the decision is not reached by the court, both the members will not fight with each other. Both the parties have accepted the agreement.

Their land dispute will be resolved soon

The quarrel started with the construction work on the land. Where the work was stopped by the members of the second party while the first party applicants wanted to carry out their construction work. After there was a dispute in this matter, there was a need to have a panchayat. In this matter, the SDO said that their land dispute will be resolved as soon as possible, so that there is no quarrel or trouble between these people in future.

What does the OP in charge say

Here, regarding this matter, OP in-charge Chiranjit Prasad told that on the instructions of senior officials, OP police has come to investigate. He said that both sides have been explained to the people. Along with this, 107 action will be taken to maintain peace.