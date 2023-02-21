A picket against the closure of borders was held near the Consulate General of Poland in Brest

A picket against the closure of the borders was held at the Consulate General of Poland in Brest in Belarus. About this on Tuesday, February 21, writes the agency BelTA.

“Careful Belarusians gathered for a picket near the Consulate General of Poland in Brest. “No to the closure of borders”, “Let’s live together” – with such slogans Brest residents came to the Polish diplomatic service,” the agency wrote, accompanying the publication of a photo and video of the picket.

Earlier in the day, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Yablonsky said the republic was ready to completely shut down traffic across the border with Belarus if security considerations required it.

On February 20, Warsaw notified Minsk that from February 21 it would ban the movement of trucks at the last checkpoint for trucks “Kukuryki” (on the Belarusian side – “Kozlovichi”), with the exception of those registered in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.

After that, information appeared that the line of trucks, following from Poland to Belarus, reaches 60 km at the border.

Since February 18, Belarus has introduced restrictions for trucks and tractors registered in Poland: entry and exit for them is possible only through the Belarusian-Polish section of the border.

Prior to that, on February 16, Lithuania also notified Minsk of the termination of cooperation to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport across the border. According to the Belarusian border committee, cooperation with the customs and border services of the republic is terminated unilaterally.

In turn, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the closure of checkpoints on the western borders by Poland and Lithuania is an economic provocation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to the need to analyze how the closure of the crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border will affect Russia before calculating further steps. He admitted that difficulties may arise in connection with the current situation.