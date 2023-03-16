A pilot project of online services in obtaining visas for trips to Russia was launched in Harbin

March 16 - BLiTZ. In Harbin, in the economic development zone, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Shenyang (consular district - Jilin and Liaoning provinces) opened the first window in Heilongjiang province, where Chinese citizens can apply for visas to visit Russia. This has already been appreciated by companies that have business with the regions of the Russian Federation, as well as individuals who go to Russia to study, visit, work and as tourists.

According to the Northeast website of Heilongjiang Province “Partners”, the open window is a pilot site. The service for issuing visas for trips to Russia takes place online (note: before the pandemic, the Chinese could apply for an electronic visa for free, so now the algorithm for using the online mode is quite appropriate and understandable).

Citizens of the Celestial Empire whose plans include a trip to Russia can apply online, get approval and submit a visa request. After passing the test, reviewing the package of documents and obtaining approval, the materials are sent to the applicant at his address. This approach solves the issue of efficiency, queues and the problem of applying for a visa from other places.