A plan will be made to surround the Modi government in Parliament! Special meeting of ‘INDIA’ will be held in Mallikarjun Kharge’s office

Manipur Violence : Deadlock continues in Parliament over Manipur violence. On the matter, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Home Minister of the country is ready for discussion in both the Houses in the context of law and order in Manipur. We are surprised that the opposition is running away from the discussion on Manipur. The question arises that instead of discussing the incidents related to Manipur, why is the opposition running away from the discussion by the minister related to that discussion? Meanwhile, news is coming that the INDIA coalition party will hold a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament. This meeting is considered very important.

Let us tell you that amidst the deadlock in Parliament on the issue of Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the government is ready to discuss this very sensitive issue. He urged the opposition to allow the discussion to happen and let the truth come out. Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, members of the opposition parties have been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement and then discussion in the House on the issue of Manipur violence. Due to this, the work in both the Houses of the Parliament has been disrupted.

INDIA alliance parties to meet tomorrow in the office of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament.

PM is running away from speaking in Parliament: Sanjay Singh

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, after being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Parliament’s monsoon session, on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “running away from making statements” inside Parliament on the Manipur violence issue. After the suspension, Singh sat on a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex. MPs from some other opposition parties also raised slogans in his support. They raised slogans of ‘take back the suspension’.

Home Minister lied in Parliament: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of “lying and misleading the nation” on the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament and said that the government was not accepting the demand of the opposition because of the ongoing deadlock in both the Houses. The main opposition party also raised the question that why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not making a statement in Parliament regarding Manipur, what is he hesitating?

The Congress and other constituents of the opposition coalition ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (India) have been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement and discuss the issue of Manipur in Parliament since the first day of the monsoon session. Due to the ruckus on this issue, the proceedings of both the Houses were repeatedly disrupted on the first three days of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

home minister lied

Shakti Singh Gohil spoke to the media and alleged that today the Home Minister has lied that the government is ready to discuss Manipur. How low will you stoop to mislead the people of this country? He said that we are demanding discussion under Rule 267. If needed under this rule, voting can also take place. The government rejected this demand. The government wants a small discussion on such a serious matter.

Here, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the Congress does not want to discuss (on Manipur) because it knows that its drama will end with the government’s answer. They make noise on the road that they have to discuss and do not allow the Lok Sabha to function. Lok Sabha speaker asked to discuss from 12 o’clock but Congress is running away from discussion even after that.

More than 160 people have died so far

It is noteworthy that after the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday, July 19, tension prevailed in the hilly region of the state. This video is of May 4 which later went viral. More than 160 people have died in the caste violence that broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand of the majority Meitei community for granting them Scheduled Tribe status.