A plastic surgeon spoke about the possible causes of bags under the eyes

The reasons for the appearance of bags under the eyes can be different – genetic predisposition, improper care, age-related changes and various diseases. In more detail about the causes of this defect, as well as when surgical intervention is necessary, Natalya Vorontsova, a plastic surgeon at the Beauty Time clinic for aesthetic medicine, told Izvestia.

According to her, one of the reasons may be an allergy to cosmetics, including decorative ones. An allergic reaction is characterized by the formation of swelling in the upper and lower eyelids, which look like bags under the eyes, accompanied by redness, sometimes the appearance of blisters filled with fluid.

The next reason may be somatic diseases (namely, violations of the salt balance in the body), pathologies of the cardiovascular system, osteochondrosis, and viral infections.

It can also include a violation of the lymphatic processes. This is caused by an unbalanced diet, excessive consumption of salty, fatty, sweet, fried foods, drinking alcohol before bedtime, or drinking a lot of fluids.

In a separate group, one can single out the reasons that are associated with natural age-related changes. This includes gravitational ptosis of tissues, which leads to deformation of the face oval, excess skin on the lower eyelids and the appearance of hernial sacs – when the fat body protrudes through a weak muscle into the region of the upper and lower eyelids. Also, hernia sacs can also occur due to a genetic predisposition, the plastic surgeon added.

“If bags under the eyes have arisen due to somatic diseases, an allergic reaction, the consumption of a large amount of fluid before bedtime, improper skin care or an unbalanced diet, then the defect can be eliminated without surgery. To do this, it is enough to exclude these reasons. If the patient has hernial protrusions that have arisen due to a genetic predisposition or age-related changes, then surgery in this case is no longer enough, ”said Vorontsova.

At the same time, she noted that if no diseases were found during a visit to a general practitioner, it is necessary to consult a cosmetologist and a plastic surgeon. These specialists will tell you exactly which method of solving the problem is suitable for this patient – whether it is necessary to perform an operation or whether the defect can be eliminated by other corrective methods.

According to Vorontsova, there are several types of blepharoplasty. One of them is characterized by minimal intervention and quick rehabilitation, it is transconjunctival (seamless) blepharoplasty.

“This operation can be done between the ages of 22 and 40, when there is no excess skin of the lower eyelid. The operation is performed without making an incision under the lower eyelids. The incision is made only along the conjunctiva and, after removal of the hernias, sticks together on its own for 2-3 days. No stitches are needed after this. This operation is one of the fastest in terms of early rehabilitation, since the traces after it are invisible to others, ”Vorontsova noted.

There is also another type of blepharoplasty, in which an incision is made under the eyelashes on the lower eyelids – this is a classic blepharoplasty. This operation already requires the removal of sutures, which occurs on the 5th day. In the future, the incision after the operation, which is carried out just below the ciliary edge of the lower eyelids, will also be invisible.

On December 6, Anastasia Ostapenko, an endocrinologist at INVITRO-Privolzhye, told Izvestia about the causes of edema. As the specialist explained, if the swelling is not regular, then you should pay attention to the diet in the afternoon and the balance of water. But frequent swelling in the mornings already signal health problems: diseases of the heart, kidneys, liver, thyroid gland, allergic edema, vascular diseases of the lower extremities, the doctor warned.

