A policeman who occupied a flower shop in Moscow wounded a policeman

A man who seized two women in a flower shop in the center of Moscow on Friday evening, February 17, wounded a policeman with a pistol while releasing the hostages. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, in the press service of the capital’s GSU SK.

“In the course of the special operation to free the hostages, the defendant, born in 1981, fired at least one shot at a police officer, causing him a gunshot wound by his actions. The police officer was taken to the capital’s hospital, where he received medical assistance,” the statement said. Telegramdepartmental channel.

According to investigators, on February 17, two men in a store on Taganskaya Street in Moscow held two women at gunpoint. The police arrived at the scene to stop the illegal activities. Currently, the defendants are detained in accordance with Art. 91 Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation. In the near future, the investigation plans to charge the detainees and choose a measure of restraint, the UK noted.

On this fact, a criminal case was initiated (Article 206 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Hostage-taking”, Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”). It is specified that one of the attackers shot at a law enforcement officer from a traumatic gun.

On February 17, in Moscow, on Taganskaya Street, an unknown person took people hostage in a flower shop. The attack was carried out by 45-year-old Aleksey G. and 42-year-old Andrey S., who drove up to the store in their car, parked it nearby and were about to rob the establishment. At that moment, the store security guard quickly called the police squad, after which special forces officers arrived at the scene and detained the criminals. It is noted that the attackers did not even have time to get the money.