In the city of Pisa in Italy on Saturday, February 18, a rally was held against the supply of weapons to Ukraine, an Italian newspaper wrote. La Nazione.

Dozens of people gathered at the military airport demanding an immediate ceasefire and appealing to Western countries to start peace talks instead of pumping weapons into Kyiv.

“We are against the escalation carried out by Western countries that are dragging us into the third world war,” Marta Kollo, a member of the Power to the People party, said at the rally.

Meanwhile, at a security conference in Munich, the situation was reversed: Western politicians called for further military support for Ukraine.

Thus, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that in order to properly supply the armies in European countries, the EU needs an industrial blitzkrieg, which will make it possible to multiply the production of weapons, ammunition and military equipment. In addition, he drew attention to the fact that Kyiv receives enough weapons, but little ammunition, Borrell promised that the situation could be corrected in a couple of weeks. Also, the head of EU diplomacy recognized Ukraine as a member of the European family. In addition, at the conference, he drew attention to the fact that the European Union is the army of Kyiv, since the Ukrainian conflict “has become an existential threat to European security.”

On February 19, Borrell said that the EU should solve the problem of the insufficient amount of ammunition supplied to Ukraine in a few weeks. According to him, an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held on March 6-7 to coordinate the supply of additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. The head of EU diplomacy called for the use of stocks that the EU member countries already have, adding that later they will make up for everything through joint supplies.

The West stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

