Australian citizens came to a rally in support of Russia and personally Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sydney near the building of the Russian Consulate General. This was announced on February 18 by one of the organizers of the action, Semyon Boikov, who, as an ataman, heads the Cossacks on the Green Continent.

“About one and a half thousand people came to the rally and there were practically no Russians. There were Australians, representatives of the indigenous inhabitants of Australia – the Aborigines, ”the interlocutor quotes “RIA News”.

He said that the protesters had Russian flags and posters with the slogans “Ukraine is a terrorist state. Support Russia! and “No war with Russia!” Separately, they also installed a portrait of the Russian leader on the podium.

The rally also featured candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections on March 25, Ricardo Bosi and David Graham, representing the state of New South Wales, at which the official Australian media labeled “conspiracy theorists.” Bozi, in his speech, expressed gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation, as well as to all the people of Russia and the Russian army, to these “brave men and women who are fighting in a real war.”

On February 2, The West Australian reported that a decommissioned German Leopard tank, which stands in the Port Kennedy Veterans Memorial Park in the city of Perth, located in southern Australia, had an inscription in support of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass. Someone wrote there the slogan “Glory to Russia!” and output the Z character.

On January 30, the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastian Lecornu, announced that France and Australia had agreed on the joint production of shells for their delivery to Ukraine. Lecornu added that these shells will be produced as part of an industry partnership between the two countries.

On January 18, the Australian Department of Defense announced that the country would send 70 of its military personnel to the UK to participate in the education and training program for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stressed that the army intends to continue to support Ukraine in the future.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

