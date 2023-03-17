A refugee with her daughter returned to Ukraine from Scotland in order not to wait 4 months for a tooth extraction

March 17 - BLiTZ. Residents of Ukraine Oksana Martirosova, who left for Scotland with her seven-year-old daughter in September 2022, was forced to return home six months later, as she could not receive medical care for her child. About this case <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/politics/scottish-politics/5514631/ukrainian-refugees-dental-treatment/">writes</a> Scottish Press and Journal.

When little Liza had a toothache, Oksana went to the hospital for help. The dentist scheduled a tooth extraction, but made an appointment for the child four months later. When asked what to do now if the child is in severe pain, the doctor recommended pain medication and antibiotics.

And then the family in early March decided to leave for their homeland. After a successful operation, the mother and daughter returned to Scotland on March 15.

