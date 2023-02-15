The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to strike at Donetsk. A local resident told Izvestia about the consequences of the shelling that occurred on Wednesday, February 15.

According to the woman, when Ukrainian militants began to attack residential areas of the city, her family was still sleeping.

“How they jumped one, the second time. Then they ran into a room with no windows. It fell from one side, from this side. We got scared, we didn’t go out right away, we were in the house,” she said.

The woman added that when she left the house, she saw that fragments from Ukrainian guns were lying everywhere. The car that was parked in the garage received the most damage. In nearby houses, according to her, no one was hurt.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the air defense system (ADD) went off twice in Donetsk. Explosions sounded in the Proletarsky and Leninsky districts of the city, private houses were damaged.

Also on Wednesday, the regional office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported that five civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Among them is a teenager born in 2008 who was blown up by a Ukrainian mine “Petal”. In addition, three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In total, over the past day, Ukrainian militants shelled the region with 85 different types of ammunition. Attacks were recorded in several districts: Zaitsevo, Gorlovka (Nikitovsky, Kalininsky districts), Donetsk (Kiev, Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky districts), Makeevka (Chervonogvardeysky district), and Yasinovatsky district.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

