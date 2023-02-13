A resident of Primorye received 11 years in prison for fraud on dating sites – DOS

February 13, 2023, 09:24 – BLiTZ – News In Khabarovsk, a marriage swindler was sentenced to 11 years in a strict regime colony. He deceived five women in the amount of more than 10 million rubles, the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Khabarovsk Territory reports.

It became known that in the period from April 2017 to May 2019, a 43-year-old resident of Primorsky Krai was serving a sentence in a colony and met women on the site. He appeared to them as an officer with combat experience or an entrepreneur.

Later, the swindler asked to send him his personal data, including full details of bank cards, pin codes, along with intimate photos and videos. Next, the girl had to transfer a large amount of money to her “beloved”. He explained this by saying that he wants to be confident in his half. After all, he often goes on combat missions and, in case of being captured, wants to be ransomed.

The money received from their “brides” was sent to the real wife of the swindler. After receiving it, he stopped communicating on a dating site and threatened his “brides” with intimate compromising evidence. With the money of a swindler, his wife bought an apartment and a car in the center of Primorsky Krai.

Now the attacker has been found guilty, he has been sentenced to 11 years in prison with a strict regime colony. His apartments were seized.

Previously, in the Trans-Baikal Territory, a pensioner transferred money to scammers that she had been saving for 10 years. The pensioner received a call on her phone, in which she was allegedly told by bank employees that scammers could use her funds. Read more about the incident in the BLiTZ article.

