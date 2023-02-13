On February 13, a pensioner with three young grandchildren told Izvestia how they were forced to flee from Ukrainian troops to Lugansk.

“They endured, endured, but the whole yard was in pieces. The children were afraid, they sat in the cellar. People came and went. We thought that we were the most persistent, but then there was a “slam” in front of the door,” the woman said.

A pensioner with her grandchildren traveled to Luhansk by tractor. I had to drive along dilapidated roads for almost a day, and when crossing the fields, shells flew overhead.

In Pershotravneve (a village near Kupyansk – Ed.), the family had their own house, a garden and a farm with four cows and chickens. However, now they live in Luhansk. The son of a pensioner rented a house for them, and local residents and volunteers helped with things.

However, the connection with the mother of the children is lost. The last thing known is her move to Kharkov. At the same time, it is known that she planned to get to Europe, and then return to the children.

Earlier on the same day, a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko, announced an increase in the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

