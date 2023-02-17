A resident of Transbaikalia lost 2.6 million rubles due to scammers

The police opened a criminal case on the fact of remote fraud against a resident of Transbaikalia. The victim lost 2.6 million rubles.

According to a resident of the Karymsky district, she received a call from a stranger who introduced himself as a bank employee. He convinced the woman that someone was trying to get a loan in her name. The woman guessed that she was talking to a scammer and ended the conversation. A month later, the attackers started calling on behalf of the police. A person who introduced himself as a law enforcement officer convinced the woman to “cooperate with the bank”, writes IA ChitaMedia.

The victim agreed to transfer the savings to “safe” accounts. In addition, the woman took out a loan of more than 2 million rubles.

The police reported that since the beginning of the week in the Trans-Baikal Territory, 11 people have already turned to the police with statements about fraud.

Earlier it was reported that in the Lipetsk region, local residents gave 5.8 million rubles to scammers per day.