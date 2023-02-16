A resident of Yaroslavl opened fire from a hunting rifle in his apartment

A resident of Yaroslavl in his own apartment opened fire with a hunting rifle, in connection with which his neighbors decided to call the police. This was reported by the source of “Izvestia” on February 16.

It is noted that the man refused to open the door to law enforcement officers who arrived on their own, so the special forces had to break it down.

Once inside the apartment, law enforcement officers saw that its tenant opened the water taps at full capacity, in connection with which a real flood began there. The man who shot was arrested. The reasons and circumstances of his actions are being investigated.

Earlier, on December 29, 2022, it was reported that a man fired at a bus on Varshavskoye Highway in the Moscow region in the area of ​​the Butovo Park residential complex. As a result of the shooting, no one was injured, but the windows of three buses were damaged.

The police identified the shooter, he was a man in 1997, who was taken to the police station. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article on hooliganism.

