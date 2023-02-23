A series of earthquakes around the world requires an international investigation – military expert Nikulin

February 23, 2023, 17:09 – BLiTZ – News

On the morning of February 23, earthquakes occurred in the Irkutsk region and Tajikistan with a magnitude of 7.2 and 6 points, respectively. Thus, the series of tremors continues around the world, which began on February 6 in Turkey. Igor Nikulin, a military expert, biotechnologist, ex-member of the UN commission on biological and chemical weapons, told a correspondent of the BLiTZ about what is happening to the planet and whether these earthquakes can be related.

“…it is easy to unbalance the system. Rebalancing is hard.”

“Perhaps they are connected,” the expert admitted. – Here’s the thing: the system is easy to unbalance. Rebalancing is difficult. There are strong suspicions that all this is not accidental, that either there was an underground nuclear explosion, most likely in Israel, or it was really the work of the HAARP station, which was just conducting the experiment.

HAARP stands for High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program. This is an American research project to study the interaction of the ionosphere with powerful electromagnetic radiation. The complex was built to study the nature of the ionosphere and develop air defense and missile defense systems.

“I don’t know if they hit Jupiter, but they seem to have hit Turkey.”

“They allegedly wanted to finish off Jupiter in order to study its ionosphere. I don’t know if they hit Jupiter, but they seem to have hit Turkey. This version is also supported by the fact that an American ship was on duty near Istanbul, as well as the fact that almost all active US allies evacuated their citizens, allegedly under the pretext of a terrorist attack, ”Nikulin notes.

The DOS interlocutor recalls that in 1999, when there was a similar strong earthquake, an American ship was also on duty nearby. What he did there is not clear, but the Turks recently announced that some kind of titanium rods were being dropped from satellites.

“Maybe it was just this case that he controlled, because holes in the ground were found there, this allegedly could provoke an earthquake. In general, all this requires a serious international investigation, but who will do it and when? Nikulin asks. “As I think, if countries are interested and can somehow unite, then it is very likely that they will get to the bottom of the truth.”