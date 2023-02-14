A soldier of the battalion “Vostok” Rakhiv died near Ugledar

A fighter of the Vostok battalion, blogger Andrey Rakhov died near Ugledar. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14, by publicist Maxim Fomin, better known as Vladlen Tatarsky.

“Tonight, our brother died from his wounds,” he wrote on his Telegram page, posting a photo of Rakhov in military uniform.

As Tatarsky explained “RIA News”, “Arnie” (pseudonym Rakhova) was blown up by a mine.

Rap artist Misha Mavashi, a friend of Rakhov, expressed condolences on the death of a fighter in his Telegram channel.

“He went to the NWO at the call of his heart, on his own. I just packed my things, quit the fire department and drove off. We helped Arnie with humanitarian aid and the necessary equipment. And in our last collection, Arnie was included in the first paragraphs. He fought desperately, wisely, furiously,” he wrote.

Rakhov joined the Vostok battalion as a volunteer in May last year. He ran a Telegram channel where he talked about his service. In a peaceful life, “Arnie” released tracks and wrote music.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

