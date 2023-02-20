A source in the UN announced the holding of a meeting of the UN Security Council on the joint venture on February 21

The meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on the situation around the undermining of the Nord Stream, requested by Russia, will be held on Tuesday, February 21. This was announced on February 20 by a source “RIA News” in the United Nations.

“The UN Security Council meeting on the Nord Stream pipelines will be held tomorrow afternoon (at 15.00),” the agency quotes him as saying.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

After that, on February 15, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information about the blowing up of gas pipelines.

Later, on February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The next day, Deputy Permanent Chairman of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to investigate sabotage at the Nord Stream. It includes the creation of an independent international commission.

On February 18, it became known that Russia’s draft resolution in the UN Security Council implies that the commission of inquiry will include independent international lawyers. It is noted that the document is aimed at identifying the perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices of sabotage.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.