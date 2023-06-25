A special coincidence is being made after 19 years in the month of Sawan, devotees will be showered with Lord Shiva’s blessings…

After 19 years, this time Sawan Domas is happening. Actually, due to Adhimas, Sawan will be of two months and it will have 59 days. Due to Malmas, the blessings of Lord Vishnu along with Lord Shiva will be showered on the devotees. Sawan will start on 4th July and end on 31st August. Pandit Saurabh Mishra told that there are some special measures to please Lord Shiva, which can fulfill our wishes. This time from July 18 to August 16, there will be Sawan Malmas.

This time there will be eight Mondays in Sawan, Rakshabandhan on August 30

Monday, which is considered a special day for Lord Shiva, is eight this time in Sawan. In this, the first Monday is on 10 July, while the last Monday is on 28 August. August 30 is the beginning of the last date of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month i.e. full moon date, so the festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on this day.

First Monday: July 10

Second Monday: July 17

Third Monday: July 24

Fourth Monday: 31 July

Fifth Monday: August 7

Sixth Monday: August 14

Seventh Monday: August 21

Eighth Monday: August 28

Harishayani Ekadashi on 29th, auspicious work will be prohibited

Hari Shayani Ekadashi will be on 29th June. There are some auspicious times in June for marriage, new business start, Sarvadev Pratishtha Poojan, Karnavedha Muhurta, Upanayan, Var Varna, Kanya Varan Muhurta, buying a vehicle or buying a property. This time Chaturmas is of five months, so no auspicious work will be done for five months. Chaturmas starts from Devshayani Ekadashi. This year Devshayani Ekadashi is on 29th June. From this day Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra for four months, but this year there is Adhimas during Chaturmas, due to which Chaturmas will be for five months. Lord Vishnu will come out of Yoga Nidra on Devuthani Ekadashi, then Chaturmas will end. Vauthani Ekadashi is on 23 November. In this way Chaturmas will start from 29th June and will end on 23rd November.

