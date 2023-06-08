A speeding truck overturned on a Bolero car in Sidhi district of MP, seven people including two children died

Sidhi, 08 June (Hindustan Times). Seven people, including two children, died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Thursday morning, while two people were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to the local police, a speeding truck (bulker) got stuck in a pothole near village Dol on Sidhi-Tikri road under city Kotwali police station area and lost control and overturned on the roadside Bolero car. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and took out the people trapped under the truck and took them to the hospital.

Eight people had gone from Sirsi to Kundor Kushmi in a Bolero jeep to attend the wedding procession of the Yadav family. On Thursday morning, while returning from there, everyone had stopped to have breakfast on the way, when a speeding truck coming from Sidhi overturned on the Bolero. The accident was so gruesome that as soon as the truck overturned, the Bolero was badly crushed and 6 people sitting in it died on the spot and two people were seriously injured. Meanwhile, a scooty driver also came under the grip of the truck and he also died on the spot.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police Dr. Ravindra Singh said that the accident took place near village Dol on the Sidhi-Tikri road around 10 am. The speeding truck first hit the Bolero vehicle and later overturned on it, killing 7 people. After getting the information, a police team reached the spot. Started relief and rescue work. Two people have been seriously injured in the accident, who have been admitted to the district hospital with the help of the local people.

The six deceased have been identified in the accident as Rajaram Yadav (56) s/o Jhariyari Yadav, Sukhlal Yadav (55) s/o Piare Yadav, Rohit (15) s/o Rajkumar Yadav, Mangal (10) s/o Hiralal Yadav, Shiv Kumar (15) s/o Kunjal Prasad Yadav all Resident village Sirsi and Scooty rider 25-year-old Ashish Shukla has been identified as son Ramkrishna Shukla. One of the deceased has not been identified. At the same time, 42-year-old Budhsen Yadav and 27-year-old Shiv Prasad Yadav are seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.