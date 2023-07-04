A student who went to bathe with friends in Patna died due to drowning in the Ganges, SDRF retrieved the body after two hours of effort.

Ashwani Singh, a 20-year-old BCA student, who had gone to bathe with four friends at Patipul Ghat in Digha, Patna, drowned in the Ganga river and died. After getting information about the incident, the SDRF team reached the spot, after two-three hours of hard work, took the body out of the river and handed it over to the family members.

Ashwini was a resident of Vaishali

The deceased Ashwini was a resident of Chaksi village of Vidupur in Vaishali district. His father’s name is Ratnesh Singh, who works as an LIC agent. Ashwini was studying BCA in RN College in Hajipur itself. Ratnesh Singh has a son and a daughter.

Friends unsuccessfully tried to save

It is said that Ashwini Singh had come to Patna two days back with his friends. He had to return on Tuesday, so he along with four of his friends went to take bath near Patipul of Digha. During this, he went a little further in the river and started drowning in deep water. Due to the strong current of the river Ganga, the efforts of his friends to save him failed and he drowned.

The dead body was removed after hours of effort

After Ashwini drowned, the local people also tried to save her, but by the time anyone could do anything, she had drowned and died. On getting information about the incident, the police of Digha police station reached and then SDRF was called. After this, the dead body was taken out from the river Ganga after two-three hours of hard work.

