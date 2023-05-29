A teacher in Bihar was taking salary from two institutions for nine years, case came to light, FIR lodged

Araria. Professor Indu Bhushan Yadav of MLDPK Yadav College of the city has been accused of taking salary from two institutions at the same time. An FIR has been registered in the city police station on the application of the college principal Prof. Indu Kumar Sinha. It has been said in the FIR that Prof. Indu Bhushan Yadav has taken financial benefits like salary from both the institutions by working at both the college and school in the same period. Prof. Indu Bhushan worked in both school and college institutions from 26 November 2007 to 02 December 2016. During this period he has also drawn his salary from both the institutes. In this case, City Police Station President Shivsaran Sah told that the matter has come to the notice. Application has also been given. A case has been registered against them in the police station under case number 516/2023. Research continues. Action will be taken.

Became a teacher without leaving the job of professor

It has been said in the FIR that Dr. Indu Bhushan, a resident of Kali Bazar Ward No. 14 of the city, father Prof. Kamal Narayan Yadav has been appointed as Assistant Professor of History Department in MLDPK Yadav College since January 16, 2007. Without resigning from Professor Indu Bhushan College, on November 26, 2007, contributed to the upgraded middle school Khabadah Mehta Tola of Narpatganj block area. During the investigation last days, BEO came to know about this. In the investigation, it was found that from 26 November 2007 to 02 December 2016, Prof. Indu Bhushan was working in both the institutions. On 02 December 2016, Prof. Indu Bhushan resigned from the job of school teacher due to personal reasons. But during this period he has also taken his salary from both the institutions.

Principal told fraud

College Principal Indu Kumar Sinha while talking to the media said that what Prof. Indu Bhushan did is not only fraud but it is also illegal. Pracharya said that whenever he was asked for an explanation regarding the matter, he did not respond to the clarification by showing the bullying of his father Prof. Kamal Narayan Yadav. He said again and again that nothing is going to happen to him. What does the college management mean if we do jobs in three places? When the department is silent then what is the problem with the college management. The principal said that whenever there was talk of removing assistant professor Dr. Indu Bhushan from the college, some matter or the other would have been pacified.