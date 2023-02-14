In Donetsk, a teenager was injured during the detonation of a mine “Petal”. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14, the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin.

“In the Kirovsky district, not far from school No. 112, a young man born in 2008 was injured as a result of the detonation of the Petal mine.” — he wrote in the Telegram channel.

In addition, Kulemzin said that a man born in 1993 was wounded due to the shelling of Staromikhaylovka at 15:00.

The day before, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that five residents of Donetsk were injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). It was clarified that among the victims was a teenager born in 2010.

One of the local residents told Izvestia correspondents that it was literally a miracle that she survived the attack by Ukrainian militants, since she was at home at the time of the shelling. The incoming shell pierced the wall in her apartment.

Prior to this, on February 6, the DPR representative office in the JCCC reported that since the beginning of the escalation, 90 people, including six children, had been blown up on the Petal anti-personnel mines scattered by the Ukrainian security forces in the republic.

Anti-personnel high-explosive pressure mine PFM-1S (“Petal”) weighs 80 g. Usually it does not kill, but maims a person, does not form lethal fragments. The inscription “1C” on the wing of the mine indicates the presence of a self-destruct device. Its release has been discontinued. The small size of the mine complicates the search, especially in dense grass.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

