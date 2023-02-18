A teenager was injured in an explosion on an explosive object in Donetsk. About this on Saturday, February 18, reported at the representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

The incident is said to have taken place in St. Alyabyeva 20/3 in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk with a young man born in 2010.

Earlier, on February 15, five people were injured as a result of shelling of the DPR by Ukrainian militants. In particular, a teenager born in 2008 suffered from an explosion on the Ukrainian mine “Petal”.

On February 13, five residents of Donetsk suffered from shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the wounded were a teenager born in 2010 and three other women. According to local residents, walls and windows were shattered from a shell hitting the house.

Prior to that, on February 8, two teenagers were injured by an explosive device in Makeevka in the DPR. Injuries were received by two guys born in 2008 and 2009 in the Gornyatsky district of the city.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.