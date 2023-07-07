A total of 124 TP schemes have been approved in Gujarat in the last year and a half.

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, 6 July (Hindustan). Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been given one year Presidency of G20 countries from 1st December, 2022 to 30th November, 2023. During this year’s G20 Presidency, meetings are being organized across the country to deliberate on important issues of international level. One of the important issues in these international issues is urbanization and the development of urban amenities. For this, an organization of cities of G20 member countries Urban Twenty i.e. U20 has been formed.

The 6th U20 Summit is being organized this year under the presidency of India and it is a matter of pride for Gujarat that Ahmedabad, the world’s first heritage city, has got the opportunity to host the U20. The U20 Mayoral Summit of the 6th U20 cycle is being organized at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from July 7 to 8. Mayors and dignitaries from different countries will be present in this meeting. The U20 Mayoral Summit focused on re-inventing urban good governance frameworks and catalysing a digital urban future, encouraging responsible behavior to protect the environment, ensuring water security, accelerating climate finance and championing local culture and economy Topics will be discussed. All these are based on the future development of cities.

Gujarat is the most industrialized and urbanized state in India. 124 town planning schemes (Town Planning Scheme-TP) have been approved in the state during the last one and a half years, which is speeding up the process of urbanization in the state. 6 cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Dahod have been selected in Gujarat under the ‘Smart City Mission’ launched by the Government of India. Under this mission, a total of 281 development works have been completed in the six cities selected at a cost of Rs 8963 crore. Under this mission, the city of Surat is at the first place in the country while Ahmedabad is at the third place. At the same time, the state of Gujarat is at the fifth position under this mission.

Although Surat is becoming a smart city, but for the development of Surat’s diamond industry and to promote import-export and trade of diamond, other precious stones and jewellery, ‘Diamond Research and Mercantile City’ (Dream City) has been set up in Surat. ) is being constructed. The purpose of construction of Dream City is to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities to the institutions related to diamond production and trade. This will help in setting up an International Trading Center in India to support the diamond, precious stone and jewelery industry.

Gujarat has a well-developed transport network with a vast road and rail network, development of international airports and seaports, providing excellent connectivity to the people. Today overbridges and underbridges are being constructed across the state to manage the rapidly increasing traffic. In particular, a robust road network is being established through the construction of overbridges and underbridges in the four metropolitan cities of the state – Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat, making transportation smooth and easy for the citizens.

Under the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro, metro rail is running on Thaltej to Vastral route, while the work of Surat Metro is also progressing at a fast pace. Apart from this, last year on 30 September last year, the new Vande Bharat train was also inaugurated from Gandhinagar railway station, which is running from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. This is the first such Vande Bharat train in the country, which is equipped with ‘Kavach’ technology and has been developed in the country itself. Air services have been started on 18 routes at 9 airports of the state under the Central Government’s regional connectivity scheme ‘Udaan’. A greenfield airport with state-of-the-art facilities is being developed in Rajkot, for which the government has allotted 924 hectares of land free of cost.

Today the dream of ‘own house’ of the poor and lower middle class families living in the urban areas of the state is coming true. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 7.50 lakh houses have been constructed in the urban areas of the state. In addition, houses are being built using monolithic concrete construction technology under the Light House Project in Rajkot city. A total of 1144 houses have been built under this project. In this too, Ahmedabad city is the first heritage city of India. Ahmedabad is the most updated city of Gujarat, which has preserved the old heritage along with modernization. Along with successful urbanization projects like Sabarmati Riverfront, BRTS-Janmarg Project, Metro Train and Atal Bridge, old pols (narrow streets) in Ahmedabad also stand strong with old buildings rich in culture and historical heritage. Given the urbanization and modernization of Ahmedabad, the city has been chosen to host the U20 meetings.