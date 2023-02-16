A traffic interchange will appear near the Malino platform in Zelenograd

In the area of ​​the Malino platform in Zelenograd, there will be a road junction with an overpass across the tracks of the Oktyabrskaya railway. It was announced on Thursday, February 16, portal mayor and government of Moscow.

“In the area of ​​​​the Malino platform, it is planned to build a transport interchange with an overpass across the railway, as well as several access roads to it,” the portal quotes the deputy mayor of the city for urban policy and construction, Andrei Bochkarev.

It is clarified that the launch of traffic along it will optimize traffic in the area. The approximate length of the interchange will be about 5 km.

The decision to approve the territory planning project was made at a meeting of the Moscow City Planning and Land Commission, headed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

In addition, it is planned to reconstruct sections of Central Avenue, Pervomaiskaya, Malinskaya, Zheleznodorozhnaya streets, as well as Georgievsky Prospekt and Projected Prospect No. 4922.

A day earlier, Bochkarev spoke about the project for the reconstruction of the section of the Kyiv highway, which is located on the 51-53rd km. He noted that the first stage will be implemented at the intersection of the Kyiv highway with the Central Ring Road. In particular, the number of lanes will be increased to three in each direction. A turnaround overpass will also be built over the Kyiv highway in the area of ​​​​the village of Selyatino.

