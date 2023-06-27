A truck hit a medical student riding a bike from Pilibhit in Bareilly, death on the spot, chaos in the house

Bareilly: Medical student of Pilibhit died in a road accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He came to Bareilly by bike. But his bike was hit by a truck on the way. Due to this, the student died on the spot. The police informed the relatives about the accident. This created chaos in the family of the deceased. The police took the body in possession and sent it to the postmortem.

Nitish Yadav (21 years), a resident of Awas Vikas Colony of Pilibhit’s Kotwali police station area, died in a road accident near Rithora Nagar Panchayat of Bareilly’s Hafizganj police station area. Nitish’s father present in the district hospital told that Nitish was studying in a coaching institute located in Kota city of Rajasthan. He had passed the NEET exam recently. Preparation for admission in medical college was going on. But, before that the medical student died. He had come to Bareilly with a scooty for some work. While returning from here, a speeding truck hit the scooty near Rithora. Due to this the student died on the spot.

After the accident, the accused vehicle fled away. Passengers informed the police about the accident. After some time the police reached the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital. But the doctor declared him dead. Informed the relatives through the mobile phone found from the deceased. After this the father and other relatives of the deceased reached the district hospital. He identified the dead body. After this, there was uproar among the family members. Police sent the dead body for postmortem. It is said that the deceased Nitish was the youngest of three brothers.

Report: Muhammad Sajid Bareilly

