A truck ran over three bike riders going to bathe in the Ganges in Aligarh, 2 dead, one in critical condition

Aligarh. A speeding truck ran over two youths, including a minor, who were going to bathe in the Ganges in Aligarh, UP. In this accident, a young man along with a child died on the spot. At the same time, another youth was seriously injured. The police, who reached the information of the incident, took the dead bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. At the same time, the injured youth has been admitted to JN Medical Hospital for treatment. Where his condition remains critical.

Tragic death of two in road accident

In fact, on Ramghat road under Harduaganj police station area of ​​the district, on Wednesday, three bike riders who were going to bathe in Ganga were hit by a speeding uncontrolled truck coming from the front. In this accident, a young man including a child died on the spot, in which another young man riding a bike was seriously injured. The local police, who reached the information of the incident, sent both the bodies for postmortem. The seriously injured youth has been admitted to JN Medical College. Where his treatment is going on. After the incident, the police have handed over the dead bodies to the relatives for postmortem. Police is busy in taking advance action.

Crying bad condition of the family members after the accident

Giving information, the grandfather of the deceased minor teenager, Ramesh told that the name of our grandson is Luv Kush. On Wednesday, two youths living in the neighborhood took our grandson for a bath in the Ganges. As soon as they reached Harduaganj, a truck coming from the front hit them hard. After which our grandson and the young man living in the neighborhood died on the spot and the condition of a young man is serious. Who has been admitted to JN Medical College for treatment. At present, the police have handed over the bodies of the dead to their relatives after getting the post-mortem done. Police is engaged in advance action.

