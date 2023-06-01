A village in Jharkhand, where it is forbidden to draw water from the well, women are fighting like this

Silli (Ranchi), Vishnu Giri. Summer is at its peak. The heat is such that people are yearning for water. It is understandable that there may be a shortage of water in summer, but today we are talking about the Silli block adjacent to Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, where there is water, but they are not being allowed to drink it. It is forbidden to fill water from the well.

In Adal Nawadih village of Bada Changdu Panchayat of Silli block of Ranchi, some families of weaker sections are being harassed. This series is going on for a long time. The people of these families have to drink by demanding from the upper caste people of the village. Their whole day is spent in the jugaad of water. Even today these people wait whole day for someone to come to the well so that they can get a bucket of water. His story does not end here. If it is not their wish to give water, then the family members have to go back after hearing their complaints. It is forbidden for them to draw water from the well. About 19 members live in three Lohra families in Adal Nawadih. They have to struggle daily for water.

What do the village women say

Kamla Devi of the locality said that there is no government water well or well near her locality from which she can get water. For a few months in a year, water has to be taken from a daadi near the pond, but after the onset of summer, their problems increase. Water has to be fetched from the well of upper caste people. We are not allowed to draw water from the well. One has to wait for the upper caste people near the well. She asks him for water only after his arrival.

Gives water only when desired

Seema Devi said that if her wish is not fulfilled while asking for water, then she does not give water. Upper caste people have four different wells in the village. Puitu Devi told that she told the chief and leaders many times about the inconvenience of water, but till date no one paid attention. Now it has become a habit to drink water on demand.

No one goes to the beard of upper caste people

The villagers said that they have been left with a daadi located near the pond for drinking water, but this too is on the upper caste land. Those people do not go on his beard.

what is bdo

BDO Pawan Ashish Lakda said that this is a very serious matter. They will go and check the situation themselves. He has called the concerned Panchayat Sevak to the office and ordered to go to the village immediately and complete the necessary process to ensure water supply.