In the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, a woman was killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). As reported on February 23 in the district administration, another person was injured.

“A woman has died. Questionnaire data is specified. She had no documents with her, ”quotes TASS interlocutor.

At the same time, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) specified that the second victim was a man born in 1957.

In addition, the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that as a result of shelling by Ukrainian militants, the building of the music college was damaged. Damage was also recorded in three houses in the center of Donetsk.

“Window glazing was broken, walls were cut with fragments,” Kulemzin noted in his Telegram channel.

Earlier on February 23, Izvestia reported that the central region of Donetsk on the holiday of Defender of the Fatherland Day was under fire from Ukrainian nationalists. In the morning, the air defense system (air defense) worked eight times over the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, among other things, fired at the Petrovsky district of the capital of the DPR, firing six shells of NATO caliber 155 mm.

In addition, a rocket fired from an American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS fell into the center of Donetsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

